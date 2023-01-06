Keep your rain gear close as we head into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are off to a very cold start, so be sure to bundle up when heading out the door. Temperatures will warm up nicely though this afternoon, but through the morning temperatures remain near freezing. There will be plenty of sunshine over the area once again and no rain to worry about thanks to high pressure keeping us dry and clear. Great weather conditions on the rise to get out outside and enjoy.

Rain does return as we head into late Saturday night so if you have any weekend plans get ready to grab your umbrella. Keep it close because rain showers stick around into next week stay safe and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.