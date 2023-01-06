Lady Eagles lose 1st home game of the season to Jones College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Lady Eagles lost to Jones College 88-66 at home.

This was MCC’s first game back since the holidays and they hosted the Bobcats. Jones College got out to a big lead in the first half as they lead 52-37. The Lady Eagles started the second half with a comeback and it was effective as they ended up getting the deficit down to 10 late in the third. However, Jones College was able to go on a scoring binge and prohibit the Lady Eagles from completing their comeback.

FINAL: @MCCEaglesWBB falls to Jones 88-66. The Lady Eagles will be on the road Monday night against MS Delta. pic.twitter.com/jkwyo5f5LI — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) January 6, 2023

MCC’s six game win streak came to a close on Thursday and they also received their first home loss of the season. They are now 11-2 overall and get ready for a road game on Monday against Mississippi Delta.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

