Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?

“This is just a a great example of industry in Mississippi. They have been here for. Gates, employing our people and producing a high-quality product for the rest of the country. Actually there there were goes all over the country. It’s just a good example of how Mississippi can compete with anybody,” said Hosemann.

The Lt. Governor highlighted the last four years as a challenge but showed how good leadership at the state level resulted in a positive outcome for the state of Mississippi.

“These last four years have been like a rocket we had COVID we had all kinds of other issues, but Senator Tate and the members of the Senate started to address them, and here’s what happened. We cut the budget the first year by 2%. Now we sit here in Mississippi, not having borrowed any money in two years, we have paid off $600 million in debt,” said Hosemann.

Hosemann also addressed many other accomplishments that this administration has done to make Mississippi a better place to live.

Well, just look at our record. We have decreased the size of government, the largest tax decrease ever in the history. Half a billion dollars. We have 3000 less employees. We’ve given teacher pay raise, the largest infrastructure bill. Look down the line, I’m a conservative Republican, and we’re running the state like a business. So people who want the state to be run like a business need to be looking at our record,” said Hosemann.

His campaign will be stopping in Greenwood, Natchez, and Brookhaven on January 7, to end his tour.

