MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian.

A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

