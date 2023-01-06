Meridian Salvation Army: ‘Thank you for support’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army appreciates the many donors, supporters, volunteers, and community partners for supporting its Red Kettle Campaign during the holiday season.

Because of the support from the community, individuals and families did not go hungry, and over 602 children and seniors experienced the miracle of a Christmas morning. In addition, the money raised at Christmas helps fund the many programs and services provided to these same families and many more throughout the year.

The Salvation Army raised over $42,000, which will help provide food and financial assistance to those in crisis in our community. In 2022 alone, the organization provided essential services to over 15,000 people in need in Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba and Kemper counties.

“Whether you rang a bell, made a financial contribution, or encouraged others to participate, we are so grateful for your friendship and support. Thank you for joining us in giving the life-changing gifts of love and hope to those in our community who need it most. The Salvation Army faithfully and consistently works 365 days a year to help those in our community in need, assisting individuals and families in crisis, feeding the hungry, and much more. We couldn’t do what we do without you.”

For more information about The Salvation Army, please visit salvationarmyalm.org/meridian or call 601-483-6156.

