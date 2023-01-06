Names released in fatal Kemper County crash

Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of people involved in a fatal crash in Kemper County have been released.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m. The car he was driving collided head-on with a truck driven by 52-year-old Don Dickerson, of Louisville, Miss.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 6:59 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 in Kemper County.

Harrison died at the scene. Dickerson, along with passengers, Callie Dickerson and Kyndall Byrd, had what were described as moderate injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

