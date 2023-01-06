Traffic alert for Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary closure on Highway 16 in Kemper County next week.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the road in both directions between Railroad Street and Highway 45 for railroad crossing maintenance.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Detour signs will be in place.

