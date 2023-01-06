Woman accused of poisoning veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs

Wisconsin authorities say Amanda Chapin is accused of poisoning her husband.
Wisconsin authorities say Amanda Chapin is accused of poisoning her husband.(Lafayette County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged on Dec. 28, 2022, in Lafayette County.

Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting barbiturates in his coffee, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

According to a criminal complaint, the couple got married in March. Following the wedding, Amanda Chapin forged the signature of one of her husband’s children on a power-of-attorney document, then demanded her husband amend his house deed so she would get the home if he died.

The complaint says she poisoned her husband for the first time less than three weeks after the quit claim deed on the house was authorized.

The third time he drank the allegedly poisoned coffee, in early August, he fell into a coma that lasted for four days, the complaint said. Blood work showed barbiturates in his system came from drugs he used to euthanize animals.

Gary Chapin’s son subsequently filed a restraining order against Amanda Chapin on his father’s behalf, and Gary Chapin has filed for divorce, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint, Amanda Chapin violated the restraining order in September when she sent her husband a suicide note via email, writing that she had decided to kill herself because his children would destroy her. She repeatedly denied poisoning him.

“The only thing I am guilty of is loving you SOOOOOOOOOO MUCH,” the note, which was included in the complaint, said.

She survived the suicide attempt after paramedics took her to a local hospital. Gary Chapin filed for divorce the next day.

Amanda Chapin’s attorney, Adam Witt, said she denies the allegations.

“Under the constitutions of this state and this nation, Ms. Chapin is innocent and has the right to due process under the law,” Witt said in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday. “We will continue to assert her fundamental constitutional rights, as they are the only protection a citizen has against the state.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Jaylon Ruffin was arrested in Marion as part of a joint investigation.
Search warrant served, suspect arrested in Marion
Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m....
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
BellSouth building
Update on the BellSouth building in downtown Meridian
News 11 spotted a sign on Frontage Road of a new wings business that will be coming soon.
New wings business coming to Meridian

Latest News

Bullet holes are seen on the garage door of New Mexico state Sen. Linda Lopez on Thursday.
Democratic officials’ homes, offices shot up in New Mexico
FILE - A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’
Dunkin’ workers in Massachusetts helped a man celebrate his 95th birthday.
Dunkin’ workers throw surprise birthday party for customer
A teacher was injured when a student shot her at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday...
Teacher critical after Newport News school shooting
16-year-old student dies after flag football game