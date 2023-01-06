Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport.

Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being “ingested into an engine,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Divonta Palmer, a former co-worker of Edwards, said he was devastated to hear the news of the death.

“I can’t wrap my mind around how did this happen,” Palmer said.

Palmer mentioned he and Edwards were hired a couple of months apart, describing her as a joy to be around.

“She would tell me that she was always dedicated and motivated to do the best job and put the best foot forward,” Palmer said.

The former airline employee said he empathizes with his co-workers who witnessed the accident, saying they may be “scarred,” but it should serve as a “wake-up call” for ground employees to be more vigilant about the safety of themselves and their co-workers.

A fundraiser has been started by the president of CWA to help cover funeral expenses and support the family during their time of bereavement.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on...
Fatal crash in Kemper County
A local man was arrested for the murder of Kayla Williams. He is now out on bond trying to...
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
News 11 spotted a sign on Frontage Road of a new wings business that will be coming soon.
New wings business coming to Meridian
BellSouth building
Update on the BellSouth building in downtown Meridian

Latest News

East Mississippi sophomore Blake Butler carried the Lions with 23 points in the second half to...
Blake Butler leads EMCC to second win over Northwest
Jim Carmody, right, shakes hands with Bear Bryant after Southern Miss defeat Alabama 38-29...
Jim Carmody, a huge part of state’s football history, is dead at age 89
Walk for Mental Illness set for Sunday
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed