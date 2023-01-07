Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Denver Broncos have requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Jan. 7).

Payton, who gave up coaching this season, remains under contract to the Saints. New Orleans would be entitled to compensation from any team that reaches an agreement to bring Payton aboard.

The Denver Broncos requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job, league sources tell ESPN.



The NFL ruled that any in-person interview with Payton cannot be conducted until at least January 17, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2023

Payton currently works with Fox Sports as an analyst. He has not ruled out returning to coaching since he stepped down as the Saints’ coach before the 2022 season.

According to Schefter, the NFL has decided no team can bring Payton in for in-person interviews before Jan. 17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.