Endangered Rice’s whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A dead whale was spotted offshore in Pass Christian Saturday morning.

Researchers with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) believe it is a Rice’s whale, a highly endangered species and a rare find.

IMMS, NOAA and other local, state and federal agencies are working to anchor the carcass down and secure it overnight before pulling it to shore Sunday for testing.

“We have our police department here making sure the area’s cornered off,” Mayor Jimmy Rafferty told WLOX. “And second, we have our fire department to see if they can help in any way in anchoring it so that we can, you know, keep it here until we can get the appropriate federal agencies down here. And we’re just here to support.”

The discovery comes just three days after a dead dolphin washed up on the same beach.

Scientists will perform a necropsy, which is an autopsy for animals, to find out its cause of death and to learn more about the unique sea creature.

“There are less than 100 individuals in the Gulf, or in the world,” IMMS Director Dr. Moby Solangi said. “And so, it’s very rare. Very little is known about it. And when a specimen like this shows up, it opens up to more scientific inquiry.”

Solangi said it was originally discovered by a beachgoer who notified authorities.

The whale is monitored by law enforcement, and officials ask the public not to go near the carcass as it is a health hazard.

“Of course, we’d just like to learn from this,” Rafferty said. “You know, how could this happen? What could be done to prevent it and so forth? But I think it’s really just a great learning experience.”

An Endangered Species Act status review completed by scientists in 2016 found that there were likely fewer than 100 Rice’s whales in the Gulf of Mexico with under 50 of those being mature.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.