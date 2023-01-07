Enterprise and Union play to the final second in 4th quarter scramble

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lady Bulldogs were hosting the Lady YellowJackets Friday night in fourth quarter scramble.

Enterprise had originally held a 16-2 lead to start the first quarter before Union marched back to make this game a battle.

The game was tied at 37 heading into the 4th quarter and Enterprise would be able retake the lead. But Union would stick around until the very last second.

The Lady Jackets had three second on the clock and needed a three pointer to force overtime. The shot went over the basket and Enterprise was able to let out a sigh of relief. Enterprise holds off Union 48-45.

Courtney Milsap led the team in scoring with 14 total points. Emma Hill was right behind with 11 total points.

The Enterprise boys did fall 46-38 to Union.

SCORES:

Meridian girls beat Petal 51-25. Meridian boys were able to drain multiple threes in their victory over Petal 74-31.

The Lamar Lady Raiders were able to shut down Park Place winning 75-15. Aryah Grace led the team in scoring with 26 total points. Blake Hart followed behind with 23, senior Reece Shaffer put up 11. The Lamar boys also beat Park Place 60-50.

Neshoba Central boys did fall on the road in a close game to Ridgeland 63-58. The Lady Rockets improve to 15-3 on the season with a 58-38 win over Ridgeland.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.