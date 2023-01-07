Meridian’s Salvation Army works to make changes to its food pantry program

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Salvation Army is working now on making changes to its food pantry program.

Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the changes are under wraps for the moment but will better serve the families who meet its income guidelines.

The Salvation Army partners with grocery stores and restaurants to get supplemental food to people who need some extra help.

“If you’re really interested in donating, you want to know about it, call me. I will be more than happy to come and meet with you and show you the Power-point that we have and talk to you more in depth as to how you can help us be able to help others and do the most good in our community,” said Lt. Fisher.

The Salvation Srmy is currently in need of freezers and coolers. Donations from businesses, civic groups and individuals are welcomed.

If you would like to help, you are urge to call the agency during regular business hours at 601-483-6156.

