Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson man

John Areghan
John Areghan(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 48-year-old Jackson man.

John Areghan is described as a Black man around six feet tall, with black hair and black eyes.

On Friday, January 6, Areghan was last seen at 10:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Wildfire Way in Jackson, walking in an unknown direction.

He was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Family members say Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding John Areghan’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a...
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m.
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash

Latest News

The whale is monitored by law enforcement, and officials ask the public not to go near the...
Endangered Rice’s whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach
City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections
City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections
Ted Henifin
What’s a chief experience officer? Jackson water manager’s leadership team takes shape
Meridian’s Salvation Army works to make changes to its food pantry program.
Meridian’s Salvation Army works to make changes to its food pantry program