Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson man
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 48-year-old Jackson man.
John Areghan is described as a Black man around six feet tall, with black hair and black eyes.
On Friday, January 6, Areghan was last seen at 10:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Wildfire Way in Jackson, walking in an unknown direction.
He was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Family members say Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding John Areghan’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.