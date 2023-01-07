Your weekend brings a warm-up and rain

A bright start to the weekend...but a rainy finish
A bright start to the weekend...but a rainy finish(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Your weekend includes cold, warmth, sunshine, and rain...so be ready for it all. If you have an early start on Saturday, dress warmly due to temps ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak. However, a southerly wind will help temps climb into the low 70s by the afternoon... feeling like spring! Expect increasing clouds throughout the day ahead of our next rain maker. Isolated showers are possible after 7PM for areas north of I-20, but rain is most likely after Midnight as we journey into Sunday.

So, make sure to carry an umbrella for your Sunday AM plans. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected but some downpours are. This rain will be affiliated with a cold front that’ll cross our area, but showers will taper-off by Sunday late afternoon as we get behind the front. Also, clouds and rain will keep temps cooler into the low 60s for this last day of the weekend.

As for next week, temps will generally remain above the average...especially in the afternoon as highs in the 60s will dominate each day. Some spotty showers are possible Tuesday, but a better chance for rain looks to be Thursday into Friday. Also, these storms could be strong. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Jaylon Ruffin was arrested in Marion as part of a joint investigation.
Search warrant served, suspect arrested in Marion
Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m....
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
BellSouth building
Update on the BellSouth building in downtown Meridian
News 11 spotted a sign on Frontage Road of a new wings business that will be coming soon.
New wings business coming to Meridian

Latest News

Shower late Sat. into Sun. morning
Keep your rain gear close as we head into the weekend
Morning lows will be in the low-mid 30s
Frost is possible early Friday morning
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 5th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 5th, 2022
Overnight lows in the mid to lower 30s
Cold air creeps in later tonight