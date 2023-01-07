Your weekend brings a warm-up and rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Your weekend includes cold, warmth, sunshine, and rain...so be ready for it all. If you have an early start on Saturday, dress warmly due to temps ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak. However, a southerly wind will help temps climb into the low 70s by the afternoon... feeling like spring! Expect increasing clouds throughout the day ahead of our next rain maker. Isolated showers are possible after 7PM for areas north of I-20, but rain is most likely after Midnight as we journey into Sunday.

So, make sure to carry an umbrella for your Sunday AM plans. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected but some downpours are. This rain will be affiliated with a cold front that’ll cross our area, but showers will taper-off by Sunday late afternoon as we get behind the front. Also, clouds and rain will keep temps cooler into the low 60s for this last day of the weekend.

As for next week, temps will generally remain above the average...especially in the afternoon as highs in the 60s will dominate each day. Some spotty showers are possible Tuesday, but a better chance for rain looks to be Thursday into Friday. Also, these storms could be strong. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Enjoy the weekend!

