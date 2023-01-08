2023 rodeo circuit starts in Laurel

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Ropin’ and ridin’, buckin’ and broncin’ gathered under the Magnolia Center roof Saturday night as professional rodeo came to town.

Contestants not only came from across the Pine Belt, but from different states as well to compete in the various events.

The event drew a crowd to see who the best would be.

However, Caitlyn Wiswell says rodeo goes beyond scores and titles.

Rodeo gets in the blood.

“My mom runs barrels, my dad team ropes,” Wiswell said. “It’s been a part of our family and generations before us. It’s just what we do.”

The event attracted riders and ropers from all over, including college students, who use the competition to help put them through higher education.

.“It’s a great stepping stone.,” Shea Fournier said. “It paves the way for your professional career. You practice, you work out. It has a team aspect, but still, individually, it’s rodeoing.

“That’s how I’m able to come here and this is what I do for a living.”

The Laurel event even featured some of the best riders in the world, including Ernie Courson Jr., who is currently ranked third in the world in bull riding.

“It’s going to a rodeo every weekend (now),” Courson said. “We’ve been to three already this weekend, so just being here excites me.”

This Laurel event was the first stop for some contestants on the 2023 circuit.

