Community gathers to honor and remember Ken ‘The Ken Man’ Stokes in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said farewell to a famous friend and well-known voice in the community.

A memorial service was held for Ken “The Ken Man’ Stokes at the Temple Theater to remember and honor his legacy.

Dennis Deavers, a family member, spoke to News 11 about Ken’s infectious laugh and the way he brighten everyone’s day.

“He was always funny, cracking jokes and just having a good time. No matter what went on, he had a good time. You always wanted to hear him laugh. He made everyone’s morning. People get up and feel bad in the morning and they are looking forward to that day. They may have a job they don’t want to go to but y’all laughing on the radio. It relaxes everybody and it gives them a whole different spirit,”said Deavers.

Ken Man had been working in the radio broadcasting industry since 1985.

Former co-workers gathered to pay their respects and reminisce on old times.

“Ken made a lasting impression on so many people. I remember during our morning show, we would have so many kids that would call in saying “hi Ken Man” and everyone I would run into in the public would say oh you’re Scott with Scott and The Ken Man. How is Ken Man? He was love by so many and I know there is radio station in heaven that he’s going to be doing a morning show on and he’s going to kill it,” said Scott Steven, a former coworker and friend.

Cara Shirley, another co-worker and friend turn family member spoke about what she will miss most about Ken Man.

“I will remember the love. The love that he gave me. I didn’t grow up with a dad. I don’t know what a father’s love is and I didn’t grow up with a brother, so I don’t know that kind of love is, but I know what kind of love that I received from Ken. It was pure. It was wonderful. It was amazing. I’ll miss his laughs and I’ll miss his presence. His friendship, but I’ll miss that love,” said Shirley.

In honor of Ken Man, the Community Foundation of East Mississippi has put together a scholarship for students going into broadcasting.

To donate, visit the Community Foundation of East Mississippi’s website and click on give now.

