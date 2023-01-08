Crawfish season crawling steadily into full steam

By Mike Lacy
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Tis the seasons.

“It’s a great time right now,” said Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place on the Causeway in Biloxi. “It’s crawfish and Mardi Gras right now.”

“We normally would have started about Super Bowl - in that area right there - but this year it just started really, really early,” he said.

Restaurant owners like Grace say the harvest really picks up in February, but knowing the insatiable appetite for crawfish on the Coast, they are bringing them in now, cooking them up and serving them to customers as fast as they can.

“It’s a lot better than what I thought it was going to be,” Grace said. “We’ve got some great medium-size crawfish right now.”

The earlier, the better for business.

“It gets more people out here that normally, you know, maybe come out here during the summertime,” Grace added. “And they’re coming out around this time. So, it helps boost our business. And I think across the Coast, you’ll see it all over Facebook. Everybody’s doing crawfish.”

It’s good for customers as well.

“It’s just part of being down here, part of living down here, you know? Just like shrimp. It’s very good. Good tasting,” he said. “Everybody makes it different. Try different places ... see which one is good. See which ones you like.”

The crawfish are coming in pretty steadily at Quality Seafood & Poultry in Biloxi. Despite the smaller size and price, the quality standard at Quality is high. Retail price at Quality is $6.99 a pound live and $7.99 a pound boiled.

“The quality of crawfish that we have here, with our boilers back there, they are fantastic and so everybody wants them,” said production manager Mark McLean.

When they are hot out of the pot, it’s like a dinner bell going off.

“Everybody comes. Everybody comes,” McLean said. “It really drums up business then.”

