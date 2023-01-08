Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament.

The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.

Meridian would start fouling Tupelo which is where the game began to get a lot closer. It was not until the last three minutes of play that Tupelo would regain the lead.

The Lady Cats fall to Tupelo 59-56. The Golden Wave was awarded with tournament trophy and crowned Mikayla Riley as the MVP.

