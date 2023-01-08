Waking up to wet streets Sunday morning

Umbrellas are needed
Umbrellas are needed(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)- It has been a lovely weekend, but rain is set to move in early Sunday morning. A cold front system is moving through bringing us rain showers and heavy downpours as we sleep. So, as you prepare your Sunday plans make sure that they include your rain gear. Highs for Sunday are in the lower 60s. The cold front also brings cooler air dropping overnight lows into the 30s for Monday morning.

Luckily though, rain will be cleared out as we get ready to start the day Monday. Stay safe and have a wonderful week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a...
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m.
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out

Latest News

An umbrella is definitely needed for Sunday
Your weekend brings a warm-up and rain
Shower late Sat. into Sun. morning
Keep your rain gear close as we head into the weekend
Morning lows will be in the low-mid 30s
Frost is possible early Friday morning
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 5th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 5th, 2022