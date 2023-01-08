Waking up to wet streets Sunday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)- It has been a lovely weekend, but rain is set to move in early Sunday morning. A cold front system is moving through bringing us rain showers and heavy downpours as we sleep. So, as you prepare your Sunday plans make sure that they include your rain gear. Highs for Sunday are in the lower 60s. The cold front also brings cooler air dropping overnight lows into the 30s for Monday morning.

Luckily though, rain will be cleared out as we get ready to start the day Monday. Stay safe and have a wonderful week.

