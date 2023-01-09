6th Annual Great Scorpion Trail Run

160 participants raced in the 6th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run on Saturday.
160 participants raced in the 6th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run on Saturday.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 160 participants came out to Bonita Lakes on Saturday to participate in the 6th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run.

The Race is divided into a 12.5K, 25K and 50K with proceeds going to the National Alopecia organization.

Event organizer, Caroline Irvine said, “Oh my gosh we had a great turnout today we had 160 people and as you can see it is beautiful and cloudless day and everyone is happy and that’s a good thing. No one got hurt, no one got lost and we all made it to the finish line. We’re so excited about it.”

Over $20,000 has been raised for the organization over the last six years.

For more information on the Great Scorpion Trail Run click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a...
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m.
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton

Latest News

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) dribbles past Mississippi State guard Debreasha Powe (21)...
No. 1 South Carolina survives at Mississippi State, 58-51
Rookie Chris Olave scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints close disappointing 7-10 season with 10-7 loss to Panthers
Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels, left, attempts to defend Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic...
Doncic delivers triple-double to lead Mavs past Pelicans, 127-117
Meridian basketball player, Eboni Alford, hits the lay up in the Lady Cats 37-17 win over...
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes