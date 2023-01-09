MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 160 participants came out to Bonita Lakes on Saturday to participate in the 6th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run.

The Race is divided into a 12.5K, 25K and 50K with proceeds going to the National Alopecia organization.

Event organizer, Caroline Irvine said, “Oh my gosh we had a great turnout today we had 160 people and as you can see it is beautiful and cloudless day and everyone is happy and that’s a good thing. No one got hurt, no one got lost and we all made it to the finish line. We’re so excited about it.”

Over $20,000 has been raised for the organization over the last six years.

