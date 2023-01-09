Alabama governor sets new good time incentives for state prisoners

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Executive Order 725 Monday to establish standards for the state’s Correctional Incentive Time. The order finally implements standards for loss of Good Time and procedures for recaptured escapees.

“There are two major components we are addressing.,” Ivey said. “We are making needed reforms to Correctional Incentive Time – better known as Good Time. We also empower [ADOC Commissioner John Hamm] and Department of Corrections officials to better manage procedures on escaped inmates.”

Previously, the implementation of this law was left to the discretion of facility-level prison officials.

According to the new standards, violations fall into four categories:

Severe (homicide, escape and forcible sexual assault) High (assault, fighting with a weapon or resulting in serious injury) Medium (fighting without a weapon or destruction of property) Low (disorderly conduct, contraband possession or being in an unauthorized area)

A low violation will result in one day of Good Time revoked, a medium violation is two years revoked and a high violation is three years revoked. A severe violation will result in all Good Time being revoked.

There is a process where inmates can apply for restoration after a certain period of time. Severe violations will result in a permanent loss of earning status. Some severe violators may earn back time with discretion by the Commissioner.

“The Department of Corrections is tasked with enforcing the Alabama Correctional Incentive Time Act, and I am deeply committed to ensuring public safety and the safety of our law enforcement officers,” said Comm Hamm. “The governor’s executive order takes important steps toward improving safety while ensuring our ability to enforce the law.”

According to the department of corrections’ most recent statistical report, in October of 2022, there were 982 disciplinaries, and during the 2022 fiscal year, there were 13,728 total disciplinaries. State leaders expect the new standards to reduce those numbers.

The order goes into effect immediately.

