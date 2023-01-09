Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem.

State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts of Tuscaloosa and Pickens Counties. He suggested that the state do more to help municipalities with water systems that failed during below-freezing temperatures just before Christmas. Sen. Allen made the comments while in Reform last week. He attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a new water tower and other upgrades coming to Reform’s water system. Freezing temperatures caused multiple leaks in Reform’s water system. Some people there went without running water for nearly two weeks. Allen said this may be a good time to evaluate municipalities around the state that faced problems with water pipes leaking after below freezing temperatures.

“It may be a good time for us as legislative members to take a look and see what we can do as a body to help small communities and towns and small cities across the state that had some very similar problems recently,” Allen said.

Sen. Allen said as a second round of COVID-19 funding becomes available, he believes the state will dedicate parts of that money to fund to water and sewer projects.

