City of Meridian Arrest Report January 9, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MICHAEL J CHISM19801712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERL Y CONDUCT
ERIC D JONES1980204 NEWTON ST UNION, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
AMANDA GRIFFIN198814331 BEULAH LAKE ESTATES COTTONDALE, ALSHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X 2
KIMBERLY A STACK19753602 LAUDERDALE RD LAUDERDALE, MSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:55 AM on January 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:47 PM on January 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through the ceiling.
At 2:20 PM on January 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 31st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:17 PM on January 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 23rdStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Meridian basketball player, Eboni Alford, hits the lay up in the Lady Cats 37-17 win over...
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m.
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a...
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash

Latest News

Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report January 9, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 9, 2023
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to...
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County