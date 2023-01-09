City of Meridian Arrest Report January 9, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MICHAEL J CHISM
|1980
|1712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERL Y CONDUCT
|ERIC D JONES
|1980
|204 NEWTON ST UNION, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|AMANDA GRIFFIN
|1988
|14331 BEULAH LAKE ESTATES COTTONDALE, AL
|SHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X 2
|KIMBERLY A STACK
|1975
|3602 LAUDERDALE RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:55 AM on January 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:47 PM on January 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through the ceiling.
At 2:20 PM on January 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 31st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:17 PM on January 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 23rdStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
