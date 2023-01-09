City of Meridian Arrest Report January 9, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 5:55 AM on January 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 3:47 PM on January 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through the ceiling.

At 2:20 PM on January 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 31st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:17 PM on January 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 23rdStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.