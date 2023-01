NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager died in a 1-car crash Sunday afternoon in Newton County.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole lost control on a wet road in a curve and crashed into a tree.

The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Pine Bluff Road near Riser Creek Road.

