Dry to start the week, but rain chances increase by Thursday

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

High pressure takes over our area for Monday. So, rain isn’t expected, but there could be some high thin clouds moving by to make the sky look milky by the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable...near 60 degrees, but the morning will start with cold upper 30s. Tuesday morning starts with 30s also, but highs will climb above the average into the upper 60s by the afternoon.

By Wednesday, we’ll be monitoring a developing storm system to our west. It looks like that system will bring us a chance for showers and storms by Thursday morning ahead of a cold front that’ll cross by early afternoon. Some storms could be strong, so we’ll continue to watch that system closely and keep you all posted. Regardless, it’ll be warm on Thursday with 70s. However, cooler air moves in behind the front by Friday with 30s in the AM & highs only in the low-mid 50s.

For now, next week looks dry with highs near 60 degrees. However, stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Have a great week!

