Elvis’ birthday weekend brings world to Graceland

By Walter Murphy and Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Elvis fans gathered at Graceland over the weekend for The King’s 88th birthday.

One woman told Action News 5 she was named after the beloved wife of Elvis Presley, who came all the way from Ireland to celebrate Elvis’ birthday.

“It’s my very first time in Memphis and we came here to celebrate my 50th birthday,” said Priscilla Lernihan.

Along with walking the grounds of Graceland for the first time, Lernihan also got a souvenir she said she’d treasure for the rest of her life.

“I got a picture with Lisa Marie,” Lernihan said with excitement. “I can’t believe it, this is amazing.”

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the late legend, greeted each guest at Graceland with a smile. She also signed plenty of autographs and snapped countless photos throughout the event Sunday morning.

The birthday party wasn’t the only highlight of the day, however. Graceland also opened up the new “Making of Elvis” exhibit on Sunday.

The brand-new exhibit takes visitors on the entire journey of making the hit film from 2022—from inception to screening across the world. A star of the movie even paid a visit to see the exhibit himself.

“It’s really taking me back,” said Alton Mason. Mason, who played Little Richard in the film told Action News 5 the exhibit sent him on a nostalgic joyride of memories.

“Being here is very magical and I’m so incredibly grateful,” said Mason.

Mason also said that the film and the birthday party with nearly 1,000 attendees and how alive the grounds once walked by The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll still are today. 46 years after his death—are a testament to the greatness of Elvis Presley.

“It really shows ‘The King’ was here, ya know?”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Meridian basketball player, Eboni Alford, hits the lay up in the Lady Cats 37-17 win over...
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m.
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a...
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash

Latest News

160 participants came out to Bonita Lakes on Saturday to participate in the 6th annual Great...
6th Annual Great Scorpion Trail Run
The Queen City community came together for mental health awareness.
Community gathers for Walk for Mental Health
Addressing water systems in small towns
Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes
Highs in the upper 50s
Today brings partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures