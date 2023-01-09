Gas prices up from last week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 a gallon as of Monday. That’s according to GasBuddy’s survey of over 2,000 stations in the state. The average in Alabama is $3.03 per gallon.

Prices in Mississippi are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 as of Monday. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest. While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy. As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again.”

However, De Hann said the window of opportunity is shrinking, and by late February or early March, the seasonal rise in gasoline prices is likely to happen.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.