Gas prices up from last week

Prices in Mississippi are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 a gallon as of Monday. That’s according to GasBuddy’s survey of over 2,000 stations in the state. The average in Alabama is $3.03 per gallon.

Prices in Mississippi are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 as of Monday. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

However, De Hann said the window of opportunity is shrinking, and by late February or early March, the seasonal rise in gasoline prices is likely to happen.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

