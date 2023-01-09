Graveside services for Jeannie Switzer will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Danny Lanier officiating with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Jeannie Switzer, age 75 of Collinsville passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Loved and cherished by friends and family, Jeannie always went out of her way to bring happiness to those around her. Her happiness came frequently in the form of laughter and joy from her beloved grandchildren and great-grandson as well as any time she spent with her siblings and dear cousin Mary Clay. Family holidays, especially Christmas, were her favorite times of the year. Anyone entering her home at Christmas could feel the love she had for each and every one. Christmas was a yearlong event for her…always prepared with a gift for those she loved.

She was an avid doll collector, craft connoisseur and artist. Her love for helping others could be seen in every wreath she made. They were as beautifully crafted as was her sweet spirit.

Jeannie is survived first and foremost by her rock, her steadfast and love-enduring husband, Paul Switzer, who shared every sunrise and sunset for 57 years; her children, Tiffany Harper, Heidi Carlisle (Chris Brown), Pauli Switzer (Heather) and bonus son Dean Harper; grandchildren, Alexa and Bronson Harper, Ellie and Chloe Carlisle, Gwyn Switzer; great-grandchild, Asher-Scott Shirley; siblings, Randy McCollum (Dona) and Nell Tedder (Keith); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is now reunited in heaven with her beloved son, Tad Switzer; beloved parents, Alex and Edna McCollum; younger brother, Brooks McCollum and special nieces, Dodie Brown and Shannon McCollum.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

