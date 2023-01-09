John Michael Cothern

Graveside services for John Michael “Mike” Cothern, 71, will be Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00am, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Bro. Danny Lanier will be officiating. Mr. Cothern died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Mr. Cothern is survived by his wife of 19 years, Linda Kaye Cothern; his children Alison Carter (Will), Regina Mead, and John Cothern; stepchildren Jessica Smith (Dustin), and Jesse Dennis; grandchildren Sean Cothern, Ashlyn Carter, Callie Smith, Benjamin Smith, Hunter Smith, and Landon Dennis along with his sister Sandy McCarn.

He was preceded in death by his parents Stella and John Cothern and a brother Gary Cothern.

Mike was retired from the U.S. Navy, after serving 26 years. He enjoyed seeing the world and traveling all around while in the Navy. He loved cinema and was a champion bowler. He was a very loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather.

