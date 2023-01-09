Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Midday News Interviews
Download Our Apps
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
WTOK News 11 Special Reports
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
Wendy's Giant of the Week
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
Election Results
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 9, 2023
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST
|
Updated: moments ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
Latest News
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton
Analysis: For second straight year, Jackson’s homicide rate ranks highest in U.S. among major cities