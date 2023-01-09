MPD investigating two armed robberies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated armed robberies around midday Monday.

One happened shortly before noon at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union, on 26th Avenue at 8th Street. News 11 was on the scene shortly after it happened.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said a black male about 6′ 3″, slender and in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a black hoodie, camouflage pants and a mask demanded money and left on foot toward 9th street.

Then, about 1:30 p.m. a second robbery happened at Money Now at 8th Street and 45th Avenue. Police said the suspect at first talked to employees, then locked the door and demanded money.

The second suspect wore a black jacket, cutoff khaki shorts, slides and a gray mask.

If you have information about either crime, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.