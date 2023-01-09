Mrs. Ermalee Reeder

Ermalee Reeder
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ermalee Reeder will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Reeder, age 88, of Linden, Alabama passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023.

Ermalee was born on February 15, 1934 to Orville Lee and Doshie Cunningham Rashe in Choctaw County, Alabama. She graduated from high school in Shubuta, Mississippi. After graduating, she moved to the west coast, and then moved to Ashland, Oregon. After retirement, she returned home to Mississippi to be near her family. She was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

She is survived by her siblings, Doris Bryant, Thomas Francis Rashe (Ruby), Eugene Lavon Rashe (Faye), and Brinn Orindoff (Carl); son, Roy Arnold Reeder; and numerous family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Reeder; one daughter, Regina Sue Reeder; one son, Stephen Ray Reeder; and her parents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 9:15 until 9:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole died in a Sunday afternoon crash.
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Meridian Public School District announced Monday that Marcus Boyles has been hired to be the...
New Meridian High head football coach announced
Meridian basketball player, Eboni Alford, hits the lay up in the Lady Cats 37-17 win over...
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes

Latest News

Theresa Kay Adcock Miller
Ms. Theresa Kay Adcock Miller
John Michael Cothern
Jeannie Switzer
January 9, 2023: Clair Huff, Jan. 16, Magic Monday at Miss. Children's Museum-Meridian, 10...
January 9, 2023: Clair Huff, Jan. 16, Magic Monday at Miss. Children's Museum-Meridian, 10 a.m-3 p.m.