Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ermalee Reeder will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Reeder, age 88, of Linden, Alabama passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023.

Ermalee was born on February 15, 1934 to Orville Lee and Doshie Cunningham Rashe in Choctaw County, Alabama. She graduated from high school in Shubuta, Mississippi. After graduating, she moved to the west coast, and then moved to Ashland, Oregon. After retirement, she returned home to Mississippi to be near her family. She was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

She is survived by her siblings, Doris Bryant, Thomas Francis Rashe (Ruby), Eugene Lavon Rashe (Faye), and Brinn Orindoff (Carl); son, Roy Arnold Reeder; and numerous family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Reeder; one daughter, Regina Sue Reeder; one son, Stephen Ray Reeder; and her parents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 9:15 until 9:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.