Ms. Theresa Kay Adcock Miller

Funeral services celebrating the life of Ms. Theresa Miller will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Brother Brian Wells officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery. Following graveside rites, the family would like to extend an invitation to all friends and family to the reception in the fellowship hall at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Miller, age 67, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at RP White Nursing Center.

Theresa was born on January 4, 1956 to Bobby and Ruth Adcock in Texarkana, Arkansas. Later in life, she and her family relocated to Meridian, Mississippi where she made her home and raised her family. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, sewing, and being with her family. She was a Christian, and she enjoyed attending services at Central Baptist Church. Theresa retired after 22 years of dedicated service as a Personnel Officer at East Mississippi State Hospital.

She is survived by her son, Jeremy Adcock (Kimberly); grandchildren, Addyson Adcock, Adrianna Stephens, and Arabella Stephens; special niece, Brittany Rushing (Rush) and her children, Ivy Katherine, River, and Caleb Rushing; special cousins, Dale Williams, Deborah Williams Alterman, and Barry Smith; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Ruth Adcock; and her siblings, Kathy Ruth Adcock and Tammy Adcock Call.

Pallbearers will be Rush Rushing, Shaun Corella, Josh Graham, and Daniel Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Vince Miller, Dale Williams, Roger Welborn, and Charles Farve.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral Home.

