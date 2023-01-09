New Meridian High head football coach announced

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District announced Monday that Marcus Boyles has been hired to be the new head football coach at Meridian High School. Coach Boyles brings 31 years of experience to the Wildcats.

The district said Coach Boyles’ winning record began as head coach at Taylorsville in 1993. He led his teams to two state championships and a state runner-up appearance in his first five years. His record while at Taylorsville was 67-4.

After leaving Taylorsville, Boyles served as Pearl High School’s head football coach for two years, then was athletic director and head football coach in Petal for nine years and head coach in Wayne County for 11 years. Boyles has a career record of 294-71. His teams have played nine times in the state championship game while winning five championships. His coaching career makes him one of the winningest football coaches in Mississippi high school history.

Boyles will be formally introduced in a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 18, at noon in the Multipurpose Building on the campus of Meridian High School.

