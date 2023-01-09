Northeast administrators reach new heights for students

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County school is taking the year 2023 to new heights. Northeast Elementary School sent its administration to work from the roof Monday as part of a deal with the students.

Because of higher test scores and good progress reports, the ‘higher’ staff spent the afternoon working up on the roof instead of their comfortable offices!

Principal Anita Wansley said it’s a celebration of the students.

“We put out a challenge for the middle of the year, our ready diagnostic, in reading and in math to meet their goal for the middle of the year. And in reading, we surpassed our goal. So for today, we have spent several hours up on the roof. We’ve done our work on the roof and we have had students bring us things, bring us snacks and notes, to keep us going up here on the roof. It has been a wonderful day celebrating student success.”

The gig wasn’t too bad as administrators got free candy and sodas delivered with the help of a basket and rope.

