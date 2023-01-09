Northeast administrators reach new heights for students
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County school is taking the year 2023 to new heights. Northeast Elementary School sent its administration to work from the roof Monday as part of a deal with the students.
Because of higher test scores and good progress reports, the ‘higher’ staff spent the afternoon working up on the roof instead of their comfortable offices!
Principal Anita Wansley said it’s a celebration of the students.
The gig wasn’t too bad as administrators got free candy and sodas delivered with the help of a basket and rope.
