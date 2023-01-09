Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Meridian basketball player, Eboni Alford, hits the lay up in the Lady Cats 37-17 win over...
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m.
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a...
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash

Latest News

Mary Ellen O'Toole, former senior FBI profiler, says people's ideas about crime scenes are wrong.
Can't clean crime scene, expert says
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere frees farmers to repair their own equipment
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole died in a Sunday afternoon crash.
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
7-year-old killed by neighbor's pitbull remembered as a 'bright soul'