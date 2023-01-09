Police: Vehicle abandoned in Hayneville connected to Tuscaloosa Co. double murder

At least seven law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident in Hayneville Sunday...
At least seven law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident in Hayneville Sunday evening.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell confirms an abandoned vehicle found in the town on Sunday is connected to a double murder investigation in Tuscaloosa County.

According to police, authorities discovered the vehicle in Hayneville around 10 a.m. Sunday, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence on County Road 26 near Dollar General on Highway 21.

WBRC reports one person’s body was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters earlier Sunday morning.

Mitchell said the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

