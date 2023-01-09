Representative Charles Young, Jr. shines light on Meridian at State Capitol

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held the first Council of Governments meeting of 2023 Monday.

The monthly meeting features many of the top leaders from Meridian and Lauderdale County, as well as law enforcement and elected officials.

State Representative Charles Young, Jr. said now that the state legislature has returned, it’s time for this area to ask for “ARPA” recovery money and to promote the recent growth and business surge in the Queen City.

”We’re working on a lot of promote Meridian,” said Young. “Our traffic flow downtown has increased tremendously. We have a lot of people who are excited that want to come and spend and visit with Meridian. We have a lot of positive things taking place in Meridian and we need to concentrate of promoting those positive things.”

Smith says he will use every Wednesday at the State Capitol to promote people from Meridian who have risen to national and even international acclaim.

