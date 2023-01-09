Second annual Magnolia All Star Senior Bowl set to kick off Jan. 14-15 with new additions

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The second annual Magnolia All Star Senior Bowl is set to kick off at East Central Community College on January 14th and 15th.

The Senior Bowl first started last year and is the first All Star game of its kind bringing public and private schools together to play against one another.

There has been tremendous growth from year one to year two for the event.

This years Senior Bowl will also include a combine where the seniors will get to show off their talents in a fun competition. Magnolia Sports Association also will host the first Future Elite game which allows sophomores to play in a game where they will play each other in an All Star game.

“Oh I think it’s great,” said sophomore quarterback Will Williams who will be playing for the Elite team. “To get recognized out there a little bit and just show what you can do.”

Founder Kiery Stribling said, “I wanted it to be more than just, you pay or raise money to just show up and play a game. I wanted it to be a whole experience. Everything I’ve preached since day one has been an experience from this. That’s why we created a whole weekend so that you don’t just go to it’s something that everybody is going to grow. From the people that’s here to the people that’s coming in out of town and all that, it’s just a big way of building unity really because they deserve this. Like I told the parents, if you in the 10th grade, you’re never going to play in the game again because you’re moving up and if you’re a senior you definitely won’t play in this game so why not create a long lasting memory?”

The combine events will kick off on Saturday and the Future Elite game will follow it starting around 5 p.m.

The Senior Bowl will kick off at noon on Sunday. Both games will be played at East Central.

