State Auditor Shad White to run for re-election

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has filed qualifying papers to run for re-election.

White, a native of Jones County, made the announcement Monday morning, stating that he is ready for the re-election campaign.

“I’m prepared to run a strong re-election campaign,” said White. “My campaign account has $1.3 million in cash thanks to hundreds of individual donations from around the state. Mississippians clearly want to keep tough, energetic leadership in the auditor’s office.”

According to the State Auditor’s Office, White’s cash-on-hand total is more than two times the money of anyone who’s ever run for Mississippi State Auditor at this point in the race.

During his four years in office, White’s team has worked to stop the state’s largest public fraud scheme, recovered large amounts of misspent taxpayer money and seen suspects they’ve investigated sent to lengthy prison sentences, collectively.

“My family and I have a great body of work to talk about on the campaign trail this year, and I look forward to telling the voters about the progress we’ve made stopping corruption and protecting their money,” White said.

White is a Certified Fraud Examiner and has served in the Office of the State Auditor since 2018. He also serves in the military as a captain in the Mississippi National Guard.

Now, White and his wife, Rina, and their children (two girls and a boy on the way) live in Rankin County, where they are members of St. Richards Church.

