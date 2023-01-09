Today brings partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Heavy fog is over the area this morning so as you head out the door give yourself a few extra minutes, slow down, and turn on your low beams so another car is able to identify you. Heavy fog will stick around through 9am so use caution on the roadways.

Temperatures are cold to start the morning and we will not warm up much throughout the day. Highs are in the upper 50s with overnight lows returning to the upper 30s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, but no rain to worry about throughout the day. I hope you all stay safe and have a great start to the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.