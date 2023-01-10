Everett Moore

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Graveside service for O. E. Moore will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jack Kern officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. O. E. Moore, age 87 of Meridian passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Brookdale Living Center.

Survivors include his daughters, Pamela Groves, Lisa Moore, and Kimberly Rainer; grandson, Dalton James Rainer.

He preceded in death by his wife, Juanice Moore and son-in-law, James P. Rainer II.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The family ask memorial donations to be made to Wounded Warrior Project or DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charity.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

