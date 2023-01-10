FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong cold front will cross our area on Thursday. The good news is that this system won’t linger, but it’ll be in and out. However, scattered showers & storms are expected ahead of the front...and some storms could reach severe limits.

As the system is moving in, the parameters for severe storms will start to ramp up. However, before those parameters can peak, the front will have crossed a good portion of our area. That’s why most of our MS counties are under the lowest risk (Marginal-Level 1). Our AL counties will briefly sit under some higher parameters for severe storms (hence the low level 2 Slight risk). But again, by 2PM...the front crosses and that severe threat quickly drops. Regardless, have ways of getting severe alerts until the front crosses because all forms of severe weather will be possible (although, damaging wind will be the main threat). Make sure to download our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Plan for mild weather ahead of this system. Wednesday brings highs in the low 70s with cloudy skies, and Thursday continues with the 70s trend ahead of the previously mentioned front. Yet, behind the front, temps fall into the upper 30s by Friday morning. Highs on Friday will stay in the mid 50s (below average). Colder mornings are expected this weekend with upper 20s Saturday AM & low 30s Sunday AM. Yet, both days bring sunshine with highs on either side of 60 degrees.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day brings a chance for isolated showers. Otherwise, it’ll be nice with above average highs in the upper 60s. Next week’s temps will remain well above the average.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.