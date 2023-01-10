First Alert: Thursday brings the potential for severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday. We got off to a cold start this morning, but luckily temperatures will warm up nicely this afternoon. Highs are in the upper 60s today with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected this afternoon setting us up for great outdoor weather conditions. There is no rain to worry about. but light scattered showers can be expected tomorrow around lunchtime.

First Alert Severe Risk Thursday:

Thursday brings the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms over the area as early as 9 am rain showers are moving in. A cold will slide across the area between 10 am - 2 pm along with heavy downpours of rain, the possibility for hail, damaging winds, and we cannot rule out a tornado. Be sure to stay up to date with Storm Team 11 by downloading the free WTOK Weather app. I hope you all stay safe and have a great day.

