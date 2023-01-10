FIRST ALERT: We are monitoring a risk for severe storms Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong cold front will cross our area around Midday on Thursday. Ahead of it, atmospheric elements will be in place to support the possibility for strong to severe storms. The risk looks to be a low-end threat, but all forms of severe weather will be possible. The best timing for severe weather will be before 2PM, then the weather improves once the front crosses. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.

Before Thursday, the weather will be nice for outdoor plans...and temps will climb above the average. You will have a cold morning on Tuesday with mid 30s to start the day. However, sunshine and a SW wind will allow temps to reach the mid-upper 60s. Wednesday will be gloomy with pesky clouds (and possible drizzle), but temps will still manage to reach around 70 degrees.

Even Thursday will reach the low 70s, but temps fall again behind the previously mentioned front. So, plan for a cold kick-off to your Friday with highs staying in the 50s. Your weekend brings morning lows near the freezing mark, but the afternoons look bright with near average highs.

