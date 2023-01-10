Former Trojan, Molly Moore, is dominating for the Owls in her first year

Former Northeast Lauderdale student athlete and East Central alum, Molly Moore, who is dominating at collegiate level.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Northeast Lauderdale student athlete and East Central alum, Molly Moore, who is currently playing soccer at Mississippi University for Women, is representing her alma mater every step of the way in her collegiate success.

The junior midfielder scored four goal and four assists during her first season at the W.

Moore has been a defender for most of her career but switched to playing midfield during her first season with the Owls. To which she did say she was happy to score goals again.

She has been named Player of the Week and has taken more conference honors in this first year with the Owls. She also helped take her team to the national tournament which was only the second time they have been in the schools history.

”I was just so excited,” said Moore. “I was like, there is no telling what we can do next year. Coming here my first year, going to the national tournament, just keep building for the next season and we’re continuing to get recruits for next season also so I’m just so excited for what we did this past season and hoping to make it even further next season and do better. I carry it every where. I love Northeast, I loved playing here and just the things I’ve learned from here, I still use today when I’m playing sports. I’ll always be a Trojan.”

