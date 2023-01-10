Historic Wechsler School building renovations underway
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The old Wechsler School building in Meridian is now being renovated after years of fundraising and planning.
The building is historically important to the City of Meridian. It was the first school for African-American children built with public funds in 1894.
Renovating Wechsler School is expensive and there were plans designed before the COVID pandemic, but after that, the projected cost doubled so a lot of the project was put hold.
This is just phase one of many. As the Wechsler Foundation raises the money, more phases will be completed.
