Historic Wechsler School building renovations underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The old Wechsler School building in Meridian is now being renovated after years of fundraising and planning.

The building is historically important to the City of Meridian. It was the first school for African-American children built with public funds in 1894.

Renovating Wechsler School is expensive and there were plans designed before the COVID pandemic, but after that, the projected cost doubled so a lot of the project was put hold.

”Well, we were planning to do this long before COVID came along and it stopped us. At that time we had enough money to totally renovate the cafeteria auditorium wing. After COVID, it was, everything had doubled and it took some finagling to be able to get enough funds to get started. So right now what we’re doing is basically the outside.”

This is just phase one of many. As the Wechsler Foundation raises the money, more phases will be completed.

