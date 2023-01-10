LPD seeking information on theft of Waynesboro police vehicle

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect/s in connection to a Waynesboro Police Department vehicle that was reported stolen last week.

According to LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves, a Waynesboro police officer reported his vehicle was stolen sometime on Sunday, Jan. 1, from a parking lot near Lee’s Coffee & Tea.

The vehicle was reportedly discovered later that week at a shop around 5th Avenue at 26th Street in Laurel.

Reaves said two firearms and a dashboard radio were reported missing from the vehicle.

LPD was able to retrieve surveillance video of a suspect with the vehicle at the Valero gas station in Ellisville on Highway 11 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Click below for more photos.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

