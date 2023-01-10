Marion’s mayor eyes town improvements

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion considers itself a small community with big intentions. And with that, Mayor Larry Gill has announced some improvements on the way.

Gill said projects and infrastructure upgrades, as well as dressing up the four-way stop, are on the horizon.

Marion was founded in 1971 and has approximately 1,500 residents.

