Marion’s mayor eyes town improvements

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion considers itself a small community with big intentions. And with that, Mayor Larry Gill has announced some improvements on the way.

Gill said projects and infrastructure upgrades, as well as dressing up the four-way stop, are on the horizon.

”We’re working on several different improvements in Marion with our water plant and treatment plant. We’re sketching drawings of a new town hall and we’re looking at some things to make the main corridor of Marion look good. We’re in the process of still kind of throwing around what exactly we’re going to do at the four-way stop. I can anticipate over the next year, we’ll see some improvements there.”

Marion was founded in 1971 and has approximately 1,500 residents.

